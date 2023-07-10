Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s (GREE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GREE stock has gone up by 109.31%, with a monthly gain of 150.97% and a quarterly surge of 24.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.85% for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 95.17% for GREE’s stock, with a -22.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) by analysts is $20.00, which is $14.83 above the current market price. The public float for GREE is 3.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.01% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GREE was 833.31K shares.

GREE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) has jumped by 33.59 compared to previous close of 3.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 109.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GREE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GREE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GREE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

GREE Trading at 59.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.98%, as shares surge +167.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE rose by +109.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw 78.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GREE starting from NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P, who sale 6,504 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Mar 09. After this action, NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P now owns 37,113 shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., valued at $2,732 using the latest closing price.

Rothaupt Daniel, the Director of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., sale 3,470 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothaupt Daniel is holding 20,530 shares at $1,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.78 for the present operating margin

-24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at -299.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.