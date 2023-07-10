Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) by analysts is $4.19, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for GRAB is 2.58B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GRAB was 16.81M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 3.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

GRAB’s Market Performance

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a -2.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.79% gain in the past month and a 6.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for GRAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3.10 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.95 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.