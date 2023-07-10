General Motors Company (GM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for General Motors Company (GM) by analysts is $46.96, which is $8.27 above the current market price. The public float for GM is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GM was 14.01M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 39.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/23 that GM EV Owners to Tap Tesla’s Supercharger Network

GM’s Market Performance

General Motors Company (GM) has experienced a 3.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.40% rise in the past month, and a 12.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for GM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for GM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

GM Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.67. In addition, General Motors Company saw 17.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Jacobson Paul A, who purchase 31,000 shares at the price of $32.60 back on May 19. After this action, Jacobson Paul A now owns 186,847 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $1,010,600 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gerald, the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 15,743 shares at $42.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Johnson Gerald is holding 71,209 shares at $671,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 170.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Motors Company (GM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.