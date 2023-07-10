GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock Experiences -12.68% Monthly Change

In the past week, GME stock has gone down by -5.98%, with a monthly decline of -12.68% and a quarterly surge of 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for GameStop Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for GME’s stock, with a 1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GME is also noteworthy at -0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GME is $13.10, which is -$9.7 below than the current price. The public float for GME is 256.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.47% of that float. The average trading volume of GME on July 10, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 22.71, however, the company has experienced a -5.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/23 that GameStop’s Silence Is No Longer Golden

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.20 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

GME Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Saadeh-Jajeh Diana, who sale 10,484 shares at the price of $23.27 back on Jul 06. After this action, Saadeh-Jajeh Diana now owns 93,438 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $243,931 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Mark Haymond, the General Manager of GameStop Corp., sale 433 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Robinson Mark Haymond is holding 85,563 shares at $10,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, GameStop Corp. (GME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.