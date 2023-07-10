Home  »  Trending   »  FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: A Look at the...

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has gone down by -35.84% for the week, with a -34.13% drop in the past month and a -45.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.47% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.67% for FOXO’s stock, with a -66.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOXO is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for FOXO is 22.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on July 10, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has decreased by -34.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOXO Trading at -40.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -33.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -35.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3185. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -45.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​