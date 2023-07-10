FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has gone down by -35.84% for the week, with a -34.13% drop in the past month and a -45.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.47% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.67% for FOXO’s stock, with a -66.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOXO is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for FOXO is 22.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on July 10, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has decreased by -34.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOXO Trading at -40.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -33.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -35.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3185. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -45.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.