First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

The public float for AG is 271.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AG on July 10, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 5.59. However, the company has seen a -0.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AG’s Market Performance

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.08% decline in the past month and a -24.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for AG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -24.36% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.