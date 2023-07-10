EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EYPT is $31.75, which is $23.71 above the current price. The public float for EYPT is 30.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on July 10, 2023 was 954.25K shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.62 in comparison to its previous close of 8.61, however, the company has experienced a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 23.88% gain in the past month and a 165.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.45% for EYPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 64.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +28.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 129.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.