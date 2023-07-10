Evaluating the Impact of -8.38 Increase on Neonode Inc.’s (NEON) Stock

The stock of Neonode Inc. (NEON) has gone down by -10.50% for the week, with a -14.67% drop in the past month and a 4.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.43% for NEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.38% for NEON’s stock, with a 12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEON is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Neonode Inc. (NEON) is $8.50, which is $16.17 above the current market price. The public float for NEON is 8.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On July 10, 2023, NEON’s average trading volume was 45.84K shares.

NEON) stock’s latest price update

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.38 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON fell by -10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw 33.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.84 for the present operating margin

+76.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -86.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.42. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc. (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.32. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neonode Inc. (NEON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.