Evaluating the Impact of -6.38 Increase on Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s (ALPS) Stock

The stock of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has seen a -57.24% decrease in the past week, with a -55.89% drop in the past month, and a -59.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.29% for ALPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.64% for ALPS’s stock, with a -91.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) Right Now?

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.85x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ALPS is 12.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ALPS was 372.34K shares.

ALPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) has decreased by -6.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -57.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALPS Trading at -59.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.40%, as shares sank -54.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALPS fell by -57.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5959. In addition, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. saw -94.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.70 for the present operating margin

+47.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. stands at +3.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.