Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is above average at 8.02x. The 36-month beta value for EQH is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQH is $35.90, which is $8.88 above than the current price. The public float for EQH is 354.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on July 10, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.60 in relation to its previous close of 27.23. However, the company has experienced a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

EQH’s Market Performance

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a 0.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.45% gain in the past month and a 11.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for EQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.05% for EQH’s stock, with a -2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQH Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 20.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 66.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.