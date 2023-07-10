EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX)’s stock price has dropped by -20.48 in relation to previous closing price of 22.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 53.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) Right Now?

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 152.08x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDTX is 0.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of EDTX was 314.40K shares.

EDTX’s Market Performance

EDTX stock saw an increase of 53.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 68.05% and a quarterly increase of 75.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.75% for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.21% for EDTX’s stock, with a 67.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDTX Trading at 40.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.38%, as shares surge +67.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTX rose by +53.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.78. In addition, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II saw 79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTX

The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.