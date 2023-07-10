eBay Inc. (EBAY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is above average at 37.01x. The 36-month beta value for EBAY is also noteworthy at 1.36.

The public float for EBAY is 533.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume of EBAY on July 10, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.16relation to previous closing price of 44.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY’s stock has risen by 1.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.34% and a quarterly rise of 3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for eBay Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.70. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SPENCER REBECCA, who sale 2,193 shares at the price of $45.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, SPENCER REBECCA now owns 924 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $100,549 using the latest closing price.

Boone Cornelius, the SVP, Chief People Officer of eBay Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $44.67 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Boone Cornelius is holding 44,982 shares at $245,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.