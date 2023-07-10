Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is 26.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEI is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is $13.45, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for DEI is 168.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% of that float. On July 10, 2023, DEI’s average trading volume was 3.78M shares.

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) has increased by 5.59 when compared to last closing price of 12.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DEI’s Market Performance

DEI’s stock has risen by 7.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.59% and a quarterly rise of 8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Douglas Emmett Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

DEI Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.42 back on Jun 08. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $124,186 using the latest closing price.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 13,200 shares at $18.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SIMON WILLIAM E JR is holding 81,000 shares at $247,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.