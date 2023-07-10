Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is 144.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPNG is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is $21.52, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.58B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On July 10, 2023, CPNG’s average trading volume was 8.39M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CPNG) stock’s latest price update

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has soared by 1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 16.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Coupang Posts a Narrower Loss. The Stock Soars as It Gets an Upgrade to Buy.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG’s stock has fallen by -2.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.55% and a quarterly rise of 7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Coupang Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for CPNG’s stock, with a 2.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.90. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw 15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 4,671 shares at the price of $17.56 back on Jul 03. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 260,142 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $82,023 using the latest closing price.

Sun Benjamin, the Director of Coupang Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sun Benjamin is holding 303,312 shares at $2,406,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc. (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.