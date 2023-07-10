Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) by analysts is $23.36, which is -$1.55 below the current market price. The public float for CLB is 46.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CLB was 567.94K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) has jumped by 11.86 compared to previous close of 21.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLB’s Market Performance

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) has experienced a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.24% rise in the past month, and a 6.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for CLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for CLB’s stock, with a 13.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

CLB Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLB fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.29. In addition, Core Laboratories Inc. saw 19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+16.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Laboratories Inc. stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB), the company’s capital structure generated 120.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 38.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.