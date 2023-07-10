Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has increased by 2.82 when compared to last closing price of 2.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) by analysts is $2.14, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CIG was 3.98M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a 5.75% rise in the past month, and a 14.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for CIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for CIG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.36% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.