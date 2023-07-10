Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, COIN stock has gone up by 8.68%, with a monthly gain of 52.53% and a quarterly surge of 29.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.43% for COIN’s stock, with a 35.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COIN is at 2.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COIN is $69.48, which is -$8.15 below the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.79% of that float. The average trading volume for COIN on July 10, 2023 was 15.29M shares.

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has surged by 0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 78.10, but the company has seen a 8.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/23 that Coinbase and Crypto Stocks Are Rising. Competition Is Welcome for Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 32.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +47.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.53. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 122.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 44,595 shares at the price of $78.06 back on Jul 05. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $3,480,870 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,730 shares at $79.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $2,348,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.