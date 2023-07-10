CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has soared by 9.31 in relation to previous closing price of 39.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Cava Stock Soars 99% in Stock-Market Debut, Lifting Hopes for New Listings

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAVA is $46.33, The public float for CAVA is 110.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on July 10, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.64% for CAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.64% for the last 200 days.

CAVA Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.57% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +5.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.