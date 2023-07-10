Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has plunge by 12.05relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CGC is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CGC is $1.18, The public float for CGC is 414.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CGC on July 10, 2023 was 12.27M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has seen a 8.75% increase in the past week, with a -35.62% drop in the past month, and a -70.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.88% for CGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.37% for CGC stock, with a simple moving average of -78.21% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at -45.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.85%, as shares sank -34.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5637. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Klein David Eric, who sale 18,775 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 30. After this action, Klein David Eric now owns 173,302 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $9,763 using the latest closing price.

Hong Judy Eun Joo, the Chief Financial Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 1,087 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Hong Judy Eun Joo is holding 4,013 shares at $565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.