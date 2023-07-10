Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is 99.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is 0.98.

The public float for CCJ is 432.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On July 10, 2023, CCJ’s average trading volume was 4.33M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has surged by 1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 29.59, but the company has seen a -4.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

CCJ’s Market Performance

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has seen a -4.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.49% gain in the past month and a 18.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 14.67% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.75. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 32.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.