Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has seen a -6.04% decrease in the past week, with a 123.82% gain in the past month, and a 191.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.39% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.43% for BDTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 126.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for BDTX is 34.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.53% of that float. The average trading volume for BDTX on July 10, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has soared by 7.60 in relation to previous closing price of 4.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BDTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

BDTX Trading at 98.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +119.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +219.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 163.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Behbahani Ali, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jul 05. After this action, Behbahani Ali now owns 4,448,757 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., purchase 935,850 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 3,213,828 shares at $4,679,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -51.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.