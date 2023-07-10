Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 4.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is $4.57, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTBT on July 10, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT’s stock has seen a -7.11% decrease for the week, with a 35.91% rise in the past month and a 175.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for Bit Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.48% for BTBT’s stock, with a 150.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 37.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares surge +43.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +145.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 575.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at -326.03. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.