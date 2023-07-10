Barclays PLC (BCS): A Technical Analysis

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barclays PLC (BCS) is $11.75, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for BCS is 3.85B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCS on July 10, 2023 was 8.36M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) has jumped by 1.72 compared to previous close of 7.54. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

BCS’s Market Performance

BCS’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.03% and a quarterly rise of 3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Barclays PLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for BCS’s stock, with a -0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCS Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Barclays PLC saw -1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays PLC stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays PLC (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barclays PLC (BCS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.