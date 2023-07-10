Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is $35.27, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on July 10, 2023 was 48.72M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has increased by 0.88 when compared to last closing price of 28.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that Bank Stocks Are Higher After Passing Fed’s Stress Test

BAC’s Market Performance

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has seen a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.39% decline in the past month and a 3.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for BAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for BAC’s stock, with a -10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.74. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Koder Matthew M, who sale 105,054 shares at the price of $34.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Koder Matthew M now owns 319,803 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $3,600,411 using the latest closing price.

Koder Matthew M, the Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 214,745 shares at $35.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Koder Matthew M is holding 214,747 shares at $7,712,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.