Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is $16.27, which is $14.42 above the current market price. The public float for ATRA is 94.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.01% of that float. On July 10, 2023, ATRA’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) has increased by 11.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA’s stock has risen by 13.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.80% and a quarterly drop of -33.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.35% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for ATRA’s stock, with a -45.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8305. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -43.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 14,291 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 27. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 706,671 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $23,723 using the latest closing price.

Touchon Pascal, the President and CEO of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 29,766 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Touchon Pascal is holding 720,962 shares at $60,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.