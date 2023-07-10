Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) Stock

The stock of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen a 28.95% increase in the past week, with a 107.19% gain in the past month, and a -2.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.75% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.44% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -41.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IDEX is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IDEX is $1.00, The public float for IDEX is 533.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.61% of that float. The average trading volume for IDEX on July 10, 2023 was 106.54M shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)’s stock price has increased by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a 28.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX Trading at 57.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +88.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +28.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0856. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -43.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.