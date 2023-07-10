Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has jumped by 0.75 compared to previous close of 139.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Applied Materials to Build $4 Billion Chip Research Facility in Silicon Valley

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.59.

The public float for AMAT is 834.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on July 10, 2023 was 5.76M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has seen a -2.71% decrease for the week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month and a 22.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for AMAT’s stock, with a 26.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMAT Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.80. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 44.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Deane Timothy M, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $137.30 back on Jun 09. After this action, Deane Timothy M now owns 100,759 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $1,029,750 using the latest closing price.

Nalamasu Omkaram, the Senior Vice President, CTO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 29,444 shares at $124.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Nalamasu Omkaram is holding 194,298 shares at $3,671,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 50.10, with 23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.