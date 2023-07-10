Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has gone down by -1.84% for the week, with a 7.01% rise in the past month and a -6.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for AR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for AR’s stock, with a -19.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AR is 263.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of AR was 5.56M shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 21.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $27 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.97. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.