Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

The 36-month beta value for TIVC is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 26.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on July 10, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has dropped by -41.42 compared to previous close of 0.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -39.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC’s stock has fallen by -39.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.09% and a quarterly drop of -52.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.73% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.48% for TIVC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -90.17% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -46.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares sank -32.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -38.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1028. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -89.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -548.80 for the present operating margin
  • +15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

