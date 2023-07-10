Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)

The 36-month beta value for SRRK is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRRK is $23.14, which is $16.09 above than the current price. The public float for SRRK is 50.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. The average trading volume of SRRK on July 10, 2023 was 347.61K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRRK’s Market Performance

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has seen a 2.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.46% gain in the past month and a -7.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for SRRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.73% for SRRK’s stock, with a -17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Invus Public Equities, L.P., who purchase 31,557 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Apr 28. After this action, Invus Public Equities, L.P. now owns 9,059,507 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $202,845 using the latest closing price.

Invus Public Equities, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 1,094 shares at $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Invus Public Equities, L.P. is holding 9,027,950 shares at $10,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stands at -405.21. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -44.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.