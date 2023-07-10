Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

The 36-month beta value for PTON is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTON is $11.43, which is $3.97 above than the current price. The public float for PTON is 310.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on July 10, 2023 was 10.59M shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 7.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/23 that Peloton Recalls 2.2 Million Bikes Due to Seat Defect

PTON’s Market Performance

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has seen a 8.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.30% decline in the past month and a -27.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for PTON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for PTON’s stock, with a -18.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $6 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Coddington Elizabeth F, who sale 10,418 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Jun 15. After this action, Coddington Elizabeth F now owns 41,673 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $93,532 using the latest closing price.

Coddington Elizabeth F, the Chief Financial Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 35,186 shares at $9.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Coddington Elizabeth F is holding 52,091 shares at $333,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+16.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at -78.94. The total capital return value is set at -48.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.07.

Based on Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), the company’s capital structure generated 400.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.01. Total debt to assets is 58.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 384.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.