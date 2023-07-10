An In-Depth Look at Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) Stock Performance

In the past week, HTOO stock has gone up by 6.00%, with a monthly decline of -17.70% and a quarterly surge of 2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.00% for Fusion Fuel Green PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.92% for HTOO’s stock, with a -29.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HTOO is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HTOO is $8.04, which is $6.68 above than the current price. The public float for HTOO is 13.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of HTOO on July 10, 2023 was 95.16K shares.

HTOO) stock’s latest price update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTOO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HTOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTOO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2021.

HTOO Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green PLC saw -40.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.