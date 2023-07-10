Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on July 10, 2023 was 382.54K shares.

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.22, however, the company has experienced a 4.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMPE’s Market Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen a 4.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.77% decline in the past month and a 13.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for AMPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for AMPE’s stock, with a -26.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2479. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -109.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.