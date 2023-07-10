Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 128.36. However, the company has seen a 1.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/04/23 that U.S. Looks to Restrict China’s Access to Cloud Computing

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 315.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 43 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by analysts is $140.28, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.26B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of AMZN was 62.73M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a 1.47% increase in the past week, with a 2.50% rise in the past month, and a 28.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.03% for AMZN’s stock, with a 24.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $150 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.63. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 54.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $130.93 back on Jul 03. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 564,301 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $523,720 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $128.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 151,280 shares at $64,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.