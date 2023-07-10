Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CYTO stock has gone down by -27.70%, with a monthly decline of -44.51% and a quarterly plunge of -71.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.88% for CYTO’s stock, with a -85.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYTO is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 6.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTO on July 10, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has dropped by -5.62 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTO Trading at -43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -40.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -27.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6947. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -90.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -8680.31. Equity return is now at value -326.70, with -156.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.