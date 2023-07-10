Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has gone up by 2.31% for the week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month and a 19.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for ABNB’s stock, with a 18.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 43.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABNB is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is $126.80, which is -$1.84 below the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. On July 10, 2023, ABNB’s average trading volume was 6.33M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 130.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.10. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 53.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $131.86 back on Jul 05. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 195,151 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $362,615 using the latest closing price.

Chesky Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Airbnb Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $132.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Chesky Brian is holding 17,333,931 shares at $3,974,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.