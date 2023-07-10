AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) Stock: A -2.70% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a -3.84% decrease in the past week, with a 1.04% gain in the past month, and a -5.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for AGNC’s stock, with a -1.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is $10.48, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 569.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGNC on July 10, 2023 was 10.17M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 9.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Reid Sean, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.91 back on May 24. After this action, Reid Sean now owns 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $98,010 using the latest closing price.

Larocca Prue, the Director of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 12,000 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Larocca Prue is holding 94,132 shares at $108,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.