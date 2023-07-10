Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AGLE is at 2.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGLE is $3.18, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for AGLE is 60.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AGLE on July 10, 2023 was 6.67M shares.

AGLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) has decreased by -7.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGLE’s Market Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has seen a 21.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 280.95% gain in the past month and a 82.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.16% for AGLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 71.51% for AGLE’s stock, with a 6.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGLE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGLE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2020.

AGLE Trading at 138.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.85%, as shares surge +270.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +201.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGLE rose by +21.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2974. In addition, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGLE starting from Souza Marcio, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 25. After this action, Souza Marcio now owns 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $50,472 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3640.23 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -3598.75. The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.33. Equity return is now at value -132.10, with -96.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.45. Total debt to assets is 6.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.