AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Stock Showcases 13.79% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has seen a 20.37% increase in the past week, with a 26.21% gain in the past month, and a 109.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.79% for ACRX’s stock, with a -31.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) is 0.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is 0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is $4.00, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for ACRX is 7.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% of that float. On July 10, 2023, ACRX’s average trading volume was 124.41K shares.

ACRX) stock’s latest price update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX)’s stock price has soared by 13.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACRX Trading at 37.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX rose by +20.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1530. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -42.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2400.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.