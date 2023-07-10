Abacus Life Inc. (ABL) Stock Records -15.86% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Abacus Life Inc. (ABL) has seen a -11.74% decrease in the past week, with a -16.72% drop in the past month, and a -15.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for ABL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.74% for ABL’s stock, with a -15.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abacus Life Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABL is 63.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABL on July 10, 2023 was 31.49K shares.

ABL) stock’s latest price update

Abacus Life Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.64 compared to its previous closing price of 10.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABL Trading at -16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.16%, as shares sank -16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABL fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Abacus Life Inc. saw -15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABL

Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Abacus Life Inc. (ABL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.