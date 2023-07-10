374Water Inc. (SCWO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) has dropped by -6.02 compared to previous close of 2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCWO is 57.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SCWO was 407.52K shares.

SCWO’s Market Performance

SCWO stock saw a decrease of -13.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.80% for 374Water Inc. (SCWO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.99% for SCWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.19% for the last 200 days.

SCWO Trading at -28.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -37.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO fell by -13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, 374Water Inc. saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.72 for the present operating margin

-45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for 374Water Inc. stands at -155.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.58. Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -44.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, 374Water Inc. (SCWO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.