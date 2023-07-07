Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 142.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is above average at 66.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is $150.55, which is $8.96 above the current market price. The public float for ZBH is 208.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZBH on July 07, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has seen a -1.94% decrease in the past week, with a 8.22% rise in the past month, and a 10.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for ZBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for ZBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.97% for the last 200 days.

ZBH Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.45. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Phipps Chad F, who sale 23,045 shares at the price of $124.50 back on Mar 17. After this action, Phipps Chad F now owns 43,671 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $2,869,113 using the latest closing price.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC., the 10% Owner of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 5,131,946 shares at $9.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. is holding 0 shares at $49,094,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.