Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) by analysts is $12.13, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for YMAB is 38.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of YMAB was 371.61K shares.

YMAB) stock’s latest price update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)’s stock price has decreased by -8.80 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has seen a -11.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YMAB’s Market Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has seen a -11.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.51% decline in the past month and a 8.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for YMAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.60% for YMAB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

YMAB Trading at -20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -26.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan, who purchase 101,740 shares at the price of $9.65 back on May 15. After this action, Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan now owns 4,280,205 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $981,404 using the latest closing price.

WG Biotech ApS, the Director of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., purchase 101,740 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WG Biotech ApS is holding 4,280,205 shares at $981,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-145.27 for the present operating margin

+88.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at -146.43. Equity return is now at value -64.80, with -50.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.