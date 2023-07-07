What Recent Market Trends Mean for Near Intelligence Inc.’s (NIR) Stock

In the past week, NIR stock has gone up by 8.45%, with a monthly decline of -11.49% and a quarterly plunge of -54.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.89% for Near Intelligence Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.50% for NIR stock, with a simple moving average of -79.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIR is -0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) is $5.00, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for NIR is 4.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On July 07, 2023, NIR’s average trading volume was 373.87K shares.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 30.29 in relation to its previous close of 1.18. However, the company has experienced a 8.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NIR Trading at -22.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7076. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -84.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.