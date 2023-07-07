What Recent Market Trends Mean for Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) Stock

In the past week, YVR stock has gone up by 0.18%, with a monthly gain of 10.27% and a quarterly surge of 17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Liquid Media Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for YVR stock, with a simple moving average of -27.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YVR is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is $22.00, The public float for YVR is 15.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On July 07, 2023, YVR’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

YVR) stock’s latest price update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.77 in relation to its previous close of 0.16. However, the company has experienced a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YVR Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1609. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.69 for the present operating margin

-365.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -1664.44. The total capital return value is set at -78.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.26.

Based on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.00. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.