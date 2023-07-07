What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) Stock

In the past week, KTRA stock has gone up by 74.24%, with a monthly gain of 64.35% and a quarterly surge of 44.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.20% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.52% for KTRA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is 1.02.

The average price recommended by analysts for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is $150.00, The public float for KTRA is 1.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On July 07, 2023, KTRA’s average trading volume was 182.72K shares.

KTRA) stock’s latest price update

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.32 in relation to its previous close of 4.33. However, the company has experienced a 74.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTRA Trading at 58.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.72%, as shares surge +62.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +74.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

Equity return is now at value 465.10, with -149.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.