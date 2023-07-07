Home  »  Companies   »  What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kintara Therape...

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) Stock

In the past week, KTRA stock has gone up by 74.24%, with a monthly gain of 64.35% and a quarterly surge of 44.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.20% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.52% for KTRA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is 1.02.

The average price recommended by analysts for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is $150.00, The public float for KTRA is 1.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On July 07, 2023, KTRA’s average trading volume was 182.72K shares.

KTRA) stock’s latest price update

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.32 in relation to its previous close of 4.33. However, the company has experienced a 74.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTRA Trading at 58.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.72%, as shares surge +62.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +74.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

Equity return is now at value 465.10, with -149.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

