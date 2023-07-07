What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (ZGN) Stock

In the past week, ZGN stock has gone up by 2.69%, with a monthly gain of 10.00% and a quarterly plunge of -1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.95% for ZGN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is 55.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZGN is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is $12.78, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ZGN is 55.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On July 07, 2023, ZGN’s average trading volume was 630.71K shares.

ZGN) stock’s latest price update

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.93 in relation to its previous close of 12.37. However, the company has experienced a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

ZGN Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.