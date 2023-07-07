Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WM is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WM is $176.89, which is $5.53 above the current price. The public float for WM is 405.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on July 07, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 171.05, but the company has seen a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

WM’s Market Performance

WM’s stock has risen by 2.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.02% and a quarterly rise of 4.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for WM’s stock, with a 6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $182 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.31. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 800 shares at the price of $151.11 back on Feb 24. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 5,210 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $120,888 using the latest closing price.

Nagy Leslie K, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 60 shares at $153.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Nagy Leslie K is holding 6,010 shares at $9,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.