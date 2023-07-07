VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a 0.97% increase in the past week, with a 5.69% gain in the past month, and a 16.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for VMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.90% for VMW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.73.

The public float for VMW is 227.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for VMW on July 07, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 143.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VMW Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.90. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 35,715 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 174,162 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,447,592 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 6,651 shares at $121.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 69,563 shares at $804,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Equity return is now at value 119.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VMware Inc. (VMW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.