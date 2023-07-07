VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO): A Technical Analysis

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is $12.65, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 65.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VZIO on July 07, 2023 was 524.31K shares.

The stock of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) has increased by 9.05 when compared to last closing price of 6.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

VZIO’s Market Performance

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has seen a 4.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.05% gain in the past month and a -19.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for VZIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for VZIO’s stock, with a -19.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

VZIO Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from Townsend Adam R., who sale 46,901 shares at the price of $6.54 back on May 30. After this action, Townsend Adam R. now owns 424,312 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $306,920 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 21,130 shares at $7.20 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 471,213 shares at $152,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+16.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp. stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.